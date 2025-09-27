Kaitlin Collins Tears Apart Trump Claim He Doesn’t Have ‘Revenge’ List

Kaitlin Collins just called BS on Donald Trump’s claim that he does not have a “revenge list” amid mounting concerns that the Justice Department is now working through a targeted list of his political opponents.

“One down, but how many more to go?” the CNN mainstay said on Friday. “That is the question tonight after President Trump, fresh off achieving his years-long goal of seeing James Comey indicted, signaled that his retribution campaign may just be getting started.”

Federal prosecutors brought charges against Comey on Thursday, accusing the former FBI director, who previously oversaw investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, of lying to Congress about whether he authorized media leaks from inside the bureau.

Trump literally instructed AG Pam Bondi to go after his enemies, including Comey by name, less than a week before charges dropped against the former FBI chief. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Trump administration’s shock decision to file charges comes after Trump instructed Pam Bondi, in a weird Truth Social post apparently designed to read like a DM to the Attorney General, to begin targeting his political enemies.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” the president wrote last week. “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Comey's case will be prosecuted by Lindsey Halligan, an insurance lawyer and former Miss Colorado pageant contestant who's previously represented Trump, and who has zero prosecutorial experience. MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images

That post, which literally included Comey by name, would now appear to have proven a source of some cognitive dissonance for the president.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Trump claimed there’s not a list of his enemies the Justice Department is going after, even as he said he expects the Justice Department will now be going after people who are, in fact, his enemies.

“It’s not a list, but I think there’ll be others,” the president said. “There’ll be others… that’s my opinion. They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history, what they’ve done is terrible.”

Collins, for one, was having precisely none of it. “What stood out to me during that exchange is how undeterred the president seems by concerns that he is doing exactly what he is criticizing—weaponizing the Justice Department,” she said, accusing the president of further contradicting himself with the sort of rhetoric he’s used about Comey over the past week.

“Trump insisting it’s not about revenge, but just look at what his own words say and how they appear to belie that assertion,” she said. “What he said today, just alone, look at this—’James dirty cop Comey was a destroyer of lives’.”