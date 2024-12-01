CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives.

In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after special elections—could allow a single GOP lawmaker to hold up legislation to push through a personal interest.

“I know the state and local tax deductions are very important to you,” Hunt said. “Is it something you’d consider holding up government over?”

Lawler noted many of the GOP’s priorities under the new Trump-led government, including the economy, immigration, and tax reform.

“I think the key to remember, though, is there’s no ‘I’ in team. We all got elected individually, yes, but we got elected to serve as a Republican majority and work to get things done on behalf of the American people,” Lawler said, prompting Hunt to crack up.

Lawler touted his record of working with Democrats while in the House. “There’s not going to be a lot of room for error here, especially in the early months with three members down,” he said. “We’ll need every vote to pass legislation, which means we got to compromise and work together. We’re not going to get everything we want. Anybody who’s ever been married understands the art of compromise.”

Hunt appeared bemused at the wrangling the GOP would need to do. “Can you imagine having 400 or 218 people that you that you actually have to get on the same page?” Hunt said. “It’s going to be dicey.”

The GOP has already begun to alienate some of its incoming Democratic colleagues since the election. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has spent weeks trying to barrel legislation through the House that would bar trans women from using women’s bathrooms, admitting it was a targeted attack on incoming Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE).