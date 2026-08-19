CNN Host Schools Yelling MAGA Guest in On-Air Clash

A CNN host clashed on air with a conservative commentator, schooling her in front of her fellow panelists—and hundreds of thousands of viewers watching live.

Brianna Lyman, a former Fox News production assistant and columnist for The Federalist, tried her best to defend Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the face of reports about deteriorating conditions aboard a Navy aircraft carrier and depleting weapon stockpiles on Tuesday’s NewsNight.

But host Abby Phillip confronted Lyman over reports of moldy showers, food shortages, and sailors running out of toothpaste, deodorant, and even soap aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. The ship is now in its ninth month at sea and fifth consecutive month of combat operations against Iran. Family members of sailors and Marines aboard the ship have told reporters they fear the crew’s exhaustion could lead to deadly mistakes.

USS Abraham Lincoln (front) has been on deployment for nine months. Handout/Getty Images

The furor comes amid reports of dwindling weapon stocks, a charge President Donald Trump and Hegseth deny.

Lyman defended Hegseth by pointing to his efforts to secure a larger defense budget from Congress. “I recall it being Pete Hegseth and Republicans asking for a bigger defense budget that Democrats fought when Pete Hegseth wanted to make sure that we had the defense budget so we do have accurate and adequate uh, munitions,” Lyman said, referencing remarks Hegseth made last Monday at a ceremony renaming a military base for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Phillip pushed back immediately. “The budget request has nothing to do with the conditions on that ship right now,” she said, pressing Lyman to “address that” directly.

Lyman and the host clashed. CNN

When Lyman protested that Phillip wouldn’t “let her talk,” Phillip said she would, but insisted Lyman needed to stop trying to connect what she saw as unrelated matters.

Lyman held her ground, saying the issues were “absolutely related.” Phillip disagreed: “In this moment, his job is to run the Defense Department with the budget it has today. Not the budget they wanna have in the future. And so with the budget that they have today, he advised the president to go into a war, and here we are with our munitions depleted. We have ships that are out to sea for historic amounts of time. What is the explanation for that?”

Lyman deflected, saying she’d not heard anyone warning about depleted munitions when President Joe Biden was sending arms to Ukraine.

Democrats have demanded answers as more accounts emerge from the ships in the Middle East. “These reports warrant immediate attention,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wrote in a letter to Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao.

Hegseth has downplayed the crisis while praising the crew. “Some deployments are longer than others, and I have more respect and gratitude for those sailors than anybody,” he told reporters. “What they do in those high seas in those austere conditions with less port calls, it’s incredible.”