CNN Host Sounds the Alarm About Trump’s ‘Strange Behavior’

Americans must not become numb to the president’s “strange behavior” amid the constant deluge of insults, death threats, and despotic tantrums from the commander-in-chief, CNN’s Jake Tapper warned.

Even by Trump’s standards, this week has been a chaotic one, starting with the release of the Epstein Files and ending with him labeling a group of Democrats “traitors” whose crime should be “punishable by death” in a furious tirade on Truth Social.

This isn’t normal behavior, Tapper explains. ”President Trump this morning seemed to be calling for the death of some of his political opponents, their execution,” the veteran anchor said in an X post filmed at his home.

Jake Tapper warned of the president's unusual behavior in a video shared on X. X

“He’s talking about a handful of House and Senate Democrats, with background in the military and the intelligence and the national security community, who put out a video saying that any members of the military or intelligence communities who are handed down illegal orders from their superiors should not carry out those orders.”

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, moments after labeling the Democrats “traitors” and retweeting a post from a follower which read “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

Trump made violent threats against his political foes in an unhinged Truth Social tirade on Thursday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“That’s right, the president actually reposted a tweet that said, hang them,” Tapper pointed out that Trump’s outburst comes “in the midst of a week where the president has been displaying all sorts of unusual behavior.”

Turning his attention to Trump’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the White House, Tapper also highlighted the president’s vicious attack on a female reporter who tried to question him.

“Obviously, he’s not happy about the release of the Epstein files,” he said. “When a woman reporter asked him about that, he said, ‘Quiet, piggy!’

“When another woman reporter, Mary Bruce, asked questions about both the Epstein files and also about Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, who was in the Oval Office, and the fact that our own intelligence community says that MBS ordered the murder of a Washington Post journalist named Jamal Khashoggi, President Trump got mad at the reporter, for asking about it, because he said it would be impolite to MBS. Then he started criticizing Khashoggi, the victim of the murder.”

Tapper also highlighted the latest chapter in Trump’s ongoing war with late-night comedy hosts, pointing to Truth Social posts of the president repeating calls for “bum” Jimmy Kimmel to be fired.

“This is not normal behavior from a president,” Tapper warned. “And in fact, when you start calling people traitors, and when you start saying that people should be hanged, in this climate where there is all this violence against political figures, including against President Trump, that’s wildly irresponsible.”