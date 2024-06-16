CNN Implements Debate Rule That’s Sure to Get Under Trump’s Skin

CNN has implemented strict rules for its televised presidential debate this month, including muting candidates’ microphones when it’s not their turn to speak—something that is sure to get under the skin of Donald Trump. The June 27 debate, hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in Atlanta, won’t have a studio audience, and both Trump and President Joe Biden will appear at a uniform podium. The 90-minute debate will also include two commercial breaks, and campaign staff won’t be allowed to interact with their candidate during that time. The Trump and Biden campaigns both agreed to the rules, CNN reported. But Trump has previously griped about having his microphone muted in debates, particularly after a chaotic 2020 debate in which he constantly refused to stop talking over Biden. Back then, the Commission on Presidential Debates decided to mute microphones during candidates’ opening statements but CNN is taking it a step further by muting them for the entire debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.
