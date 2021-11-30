CNN Indefinitely Suspends Chris Cuomo After Docs Reveal He Dug for Dirt on Brother’s Accusers

CNN has indefinitely suspended its star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo after new documents revealed this week that he leaned on media sources to help unearth dirt about the foes of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvements in his brother’s defense. The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions,” a CNN spokesperson wrote in a statement on Tuesday evening. “When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

This is a developing story...