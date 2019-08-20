CHEAT SHEET
FREEDOM OF THE PRESS?
CNN Journalist April Ryan’s Bodyguard Charged With Assault After Removing Reporter From Event
CNN journalist April Ryan’s bodyguard has been charged with assault after he allegedly forced a reporter out of an event in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Thirty-year-old Joel Morris was charged with harassment, assault, and theft, according to a criminal complaint. Charlie Kratovil, editor of New Brunswick Today, claims that a bodyguard working for Ryan violently removed him from the event at The Heldrich Hotel on Aug. 3, alleging that the bodyguard first took his camera, then twisted his arm behind his back. According to the complaint, Morris injured Kratovil’s forearm and shoulder during the incident. The harassment and theft charges come from Morris taking the camera from Kratovil. Kratovil said he was invited to the event and allowed to film for hours prior to Ryan’s appearance but that the bodyguard said that no filming was allowed at the event, NJ.com reports.