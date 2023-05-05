CNN Mocks Fox’s Awful Jan. 6 Coverage With Biting Supercut
ROLL THE TAPES
Fourteen individuals have been convicted of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection; most recently four members of the Proud Boys, with the notable guilty verdict for group leader Enrique Tarrio, who was not present at the Capitol that day. In response, CNN Primetime went through the vault to find videos of Fox News hosts trying to argue that the insurrection wasn’t as serious as those on the left were claiming because, at that point in time, nobody had been charged with seditious conspiracy. Clips of hosts Will Cain, Greg Gutfeld, Laura Ingraham and Mark Levin, as well as former host Tucker Carlson and guest Glenn Greenwald, were shown, punctuated by Ingraham saying on Jan. 7 of this year: “How many times do words like insurrection, sedition or treason appear in Biden’s own DOJ indictments against the Jan. 6 rioters? The answer: zero.” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that his department’s prosecutions related to Jan. 6 as a whole have resulted in more than 600 convictions.