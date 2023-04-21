CNN Moving Chris Wallace’s Sunday Interview Show to Friday Nights
MORE CHANGES
CNN announced on Friday morning that Chris Wallace’s interview show would return for its third season later this month. Additionally, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace will now shift from early Sunday evenings to Friday nights in primetime, beginning on April 28. As in the past two seasons, Wallace’s interviews with celebrities and other newsmakers will stream on HBO Max (soon to be Max), but now CNN will air the program’s “best of” presentation at 10 p.m. ET on Friday. “Our viewers have come to expect real, authentic conversations with a rich variety of guests,” Wallace said in a statement. “We’ve really hit our stride this season and I’m excited to continue to bring these timely conversations to both HBO Max and CNN.” Wallace’s guests for the new season will feature Carol Burnett, Jay Leno, and Bill Hader, among others. The former Fox News anchor joined CNN in January 2022, and his long-form interviews were originally supposed to be a focal point of the network’s ill-fated CNN+ streaming service, which was shuttered just weeks after its launch. Wallace’s move to Fridays comes shortly after the network launched a 60 Minutes-style program on Sunday nights hosted by Anderson Cooper. The network also began airing HBO late-night host Bill Maher’s Overtime segments on Friday nights earlier this year.