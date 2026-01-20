CNN News Anchor Boris Sanchez Says ‘I Do’ in Romantic Beach Wedding

A guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding backed up claims that Victoria Beckham “hijacked” the couple’s first dance. Stavros Agapiou, who attended the 2022 ceremony alongside his partner, wedding DJ Fat Tony, weighed in via a now-deleted Instagram comment. “I was there and she did he’s telling the truth,” Agapiou wrote, seemingly corroborating Brooklyn’s allegation that his mother danced inappropriately during the newlyweds’ first dance. Agapiou quickly walked back his comment, however, swiftly deleting the post and following up with an Instagram Story that showed a mirror selfie along with the caption, “Keeping my mouth shut from now on.” The comment came amid renewed public tension between Brooklyn and his family. The nepo-baby posted a pointed Instagram Story on Monday, stating he has no interest in reconciling with his parents. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote. Brooklyn also reignited long-running drama surrounding the couple’s wedding, claiming his mother had abruptly canceled plans to make Nicola’s wedding dress shortly before the ceremony—forcing Peltz to scramble for an alternative at the last minute. David and Victoria Beckham have not publicly responded to their son’s latest remarks.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Brooklyn Beckham’s Guest Backs Wedding Dance Drama ClaimBAD BLOODHe added more fuel to the ongoing saga over a family feud.
- 2A Lonely Old Man's Rants Dictate the New World Order: WolffPOWER CRAZYWhy do we take Trump seriously—but how can we not?
Shop with ScoutedMeet the Beginner-Friendly Anal Toy That Knows How to Tease🍑👀This beginner-friendly vibrating anal toy is an invitation to slow down, breathe, and give in to curiosity.
- 3Manhunt Launched After Judge and Wife Shot in Their HomeSHOCK ATTACKAn Indiana state court judge and his wife were injured in the shooting.
- 4CNN News Anchor Boris Sanchez Says ‘I Do’ in Beach WeddingBREAKING NEWSBoris Sanchez married Lily Huber at the same venue where they had their first date.
Shop with ScoutedThese THC-Spiked Treats Will Help You Enjoy Dry JanuaryDRY JANUARYWhether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
- 5‘Kung Fu Hustle’ Star Dies at 77FOUR DRAGONSThe film legend received touching tributes from former co-stars, including Jackie Chan.
- 6Famed Chess Grandmaster’s Cause of Death RevealedSHOCK LOSSMedical examiners just found out the cause of Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky’s untimely death.
- 7RFK Jr.’s Food Pyramid Requires Land the Size of CaliforniaINVERTED IMPACTThe Health Secretary’s new guidelines emphasize increased consumption of red meat.
- 8Denmark Turns Trump’s Signature Accessory Against HimHATS OFFFor Danes, MAGA stands for “Make America Go Away.”
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 50% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s V-Day SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s Valentine’s Day sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 980s Rocker Dies at 70 After Cancer Battle‘FREE OF PAIN’Fellow band members have paid tribute to the drummer of seminal Aussie rock outfit Midnight Oil.
- 10Surfer Bitten by Shark as Attacks Lead to Beach ClosuresSPATE OF ATTACKSHeavy rain is suspected to have triggered the spate of maulings.
“We just wait and see what he posted last night. Then we watch the panic on Susie’s face in the morning.” That’s from a friend of mine in the White House. Susie is Susie Wiles, the chief of staff whose titular function is to deal with the president’s more-or-less idle pronouncements, whether that’s running Venezuela, taking over Greenland or, most recently, imposing tariffs on any European countries who would say otherwise. These new tariffs are, of course, not going to happen. Still, Trump posts and the world responds. Trump enjoys it all—it’s truly thrilling to him. A Trump aide once explained to me that it’s not the fire he sets that most excites him, but rather the fire engines rushing to the scene, sirens blazing, that he finds so satisfying. The compelling thing for him, nearly in a sexual sense, is that he is once more the center of attention. Donald Trump, the threat of Donald Trump, the chaos of Donald Trump, the “brand” of Donald Trump, achieves yet more dominance. The psychopathology here can hardly be missed. And yet it is. Again and again, Trump’s gambits are treated as policy, however questionable, and strategic, albeit mendacious, power realignments, instead of as a personality disorder.
Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL to read more insight into Trump’s psyche, and why he’s more than happy to see the world burn.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sex toys are a fun way to shake things up—no partner required. If anal play has been on your “maybe someday” list, Lovense’s new Lush Anal toy makes that first step feel a lot less intimidating.
The waterproof Lush Anal was thoughtfully designed for comfort and safety. Its smooth head glides easily, teasing just enough to make you want more. The ergonomic T-shaped base hugs you securely, letting you relax fully in every position and sensation for uninterrupted pleasure, unfolding exactly at your pace. Plus, the toy’s long-lasting four-hour battery keeps the moment going and going.
What’s even better? The Lush Anal can be controlled by you—or someone else—right from the app. With a swipe, you (or your partner) can dial the mood exactly where you want it, with custom pleasure patterns and vibration intensities.
Capable of up to 7,500 strokes per minute, its vibrations shift effortlessly from soft, lingering pulses to deep, leg-weakening waves. Sync it to music, sound, or video, and suddenly every beat, every whisper, every moment pulls you deeper into the experience. And right now? It’s 50 percent off. Consider this your sign to start exploring.
A manhunt has been launched after an Indiana state court judge and his wife were shot inside their home. Steven Meyer, a Tippecanoe Superior Court judge, and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, were both injured in the attack, with the judge suffering an injury to his arm and his wife sustaining an injury to her hip. Both are in stable condition, police said Monday. The couple were discovered by authorities inside their Lafayette home, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, after responding to reports of a shooting. Police described the shooting as a “senseless unacceptable act of violence” as they continued to hunt for the suspect. They have not released a motive or suspect description. Indiana’s top judge, State Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush, urged colleagues to remain vigilant. She called any violence against judges or their families “completely unacceptable.” Meyer previously served as a Democratic city council member and oversaw a high-profile case involving Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian-born orphan whose adoptive parents abandoned her, claiming she had behavioral issues and dwarfism.
CNN News Anchor Boris Sanchez Says ‘I Do’ in Romantic Beach Wedding
CNN anchor Boris Sanchez, 40, has tied the knot with Lily Huber, 31, in a beachfront ceremony in Florida on Sunday, capping off a multi-day celebration with family and friends. Wedding festivities kicked off Thursday with a private date night, followed by an intimate family dinner on Friday at Joe’s Stone Crab. On Saturday, the couple hosted a bridal party brunch at the Edition’s pool cabanas before welcoming guests to a rehearsal dinner at Amara at Paraiso. The celebrations culminated with the official ceremony at the Edition Miami Beach, attended by 135 guests. Huber told People the venue held special meaning for the couple, as they spent part of their first date there and returned over the years, calling it “our home away from home.” The pair exchanged handwritten vows from small notebooks they purchased together during a trip to Paris. Sanchez, who has been with CNN since 2015, and Huber began dating in 2022 after meeting on a dating app and said they “instantly clicked over sushi and sake” on their first date. Sanchez was previously married to Jennifer Piekut with the pair tying the knot in 2016.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
Kung Fu film legend Bruce Leung has died at 77. The actor—also known as Leung Choi-sang and Leung Siu-lung—died from heart failure, according to the Daily Mail. Leung was widely regarded as one of the “Four Dragons” of Chinese cinema, a group credited with elevating martial arts films globally alongside figures such as Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Ti Lung. Trained in martial arts by his father from a young age, Leung went on to appear in dozens of kung fu films, including 2004s Kung Fu Hustle, which introduced him to a new generation of fans. Jackie Chan, who previously worked with Leung on Magnificent Bodyguards, paid tribute to his longtime colleague, praising his devotion to martial arts and his lasting influence on cinema. Chan wrote in a social media post that Leung “created so many classic roles, loved by audiences and admired by colleagues,” and referred to him as a “brother” he would deeply miss. Leung is survived by a daughter from his first marriage to singer Irene Ryder, as well as a daughter and son from his second marriage to Song Xiang.
Authorities have identified the cause of death for famed Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky. Naroditsky passed away in October of last year, unexpectedly, at age 29, while at his place of work, the Charlotte Chess Center. The Chief Medical Examiner for the North Carolina office said that the player died due to an accidental poisoning, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. “Naroditsky had a combination of methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system, along with mitragynine, a substance known for its opioid-like effects,” the medical examiner told the news organization. The Grandmaster earned the highest chess title at just 17 and began playing competitively at 6. Before his untimely death, the chess prodigy had been committed to educating the next generation of players. He had a YouTube and Twitch following that combined to be a little under a million. He also wrote about the game of intellects for Chess.com and The New York Times and taught other young players at the Charlotte Chess Center.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has urged Americans to follow new dietary guidelines that place red meat at the top of the food pyramid and promote higher consumption of protein, vegetables, and healthy fats, while calling for reduced intake of sugar and processed foods. Yet The Guardian reports that, according to the World Resources Institute (WRI), a 25 percent increase in red meat consumption would require an additional 100 million acres of agricultural land for livestock—an area roughly the size of California. “We are seeing millions of acres of forest cut down, and agricultural expansion is the leading driver of that,” Richard Waite, director of agriculture initiatives at WRI, told the outlet. Waite added that food systems have a significant impact on the planet’s ecosystems, particularly increased meat consumption, which contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation. “To the extent that people follow these guidelines and eat more animal protein foods, particularly beef and dairy, they will negatively impact our environment,” Diego Rose, a director of nutrition at Tulane University, told The Guardian. In an email to the Daily Beast, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson wrote: “The Trump administration will no longer weaponize federal food policy to destroy the livelihoods of hard-working American ranchers and protein producers under the radical dogma of the Green New Scam.”
Danish businesses are turning Trump’s favorite piece of merchandise against him. Greenlanders are selling out companies that sell “Make America Go Away” hats. The most popular version of the hat reads “Nu det Nuuk,” which approximately translates to “enough is enough” in Danish. And on the side of the hat parodies Trump’s MAGA, replacing the word “great” with “go.” Trump has been increasingly escalating his attempts to acquire Greenland in the past week. Greenlanders themselves have been largely opposed to talks of acquisition, the threats by the United States prompting the most populous protests the Danish territory has ever seen. The accessories have become a private mark of resistance and commonplace at the public demonstrations against the United States’ takeover demands. Greenland Support is one of the original companies that began selling the popular hat. Speaking to Newsweek, the company’s Victor Schøtt said that their business is raising money for Greenlandic kids, telling the publication, “Hopefully, Donald Trump will never actually do anything about Greenland, and then we will just have raised a lot of money for the generations to come in Greenland.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer, recently kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 50 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.
Rob Hirst, co-founder and drummer for Australian rock group Midnight Oil, has died the band confirmed Tuesday. Hirst was 70 and had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023. “After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain—‘a glimmer of tiny light in the wilderness’,” his bandmates wrote in a statement on social media. “He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. The family asks that anyone wanting to honour Rob donate to Pankind, Pancreatic Cancer Australia or Support Act.” Over nearly five decades, Hirst powered the group’s sound with forceful rhythms while co-writing lyrics and melodies for key songs including “Beds Are Burning” and “The Dead Heart”. Formed in Sydney during the mid-1970s, Midnight Oil released 13 studio albums and gained recognition for politically charged rock. “It’s been absolutely better than anything anyone could ever ask for,” he said in a 2025 interview when asked for his reflections on life. “And so, if my life is attenuated by this tiny little tumour that threatens to do me in, then I will still consider myself incredibly fortunate.”
A single state in Australia has suffered its fourth shark attack in three days after a surfer was bitten in the chest. Police said a 39-year-old man was mauled in New South Wales’s Mid North Coast on Tuesday morning after it bit his board. He has since been released from the hospital, with Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steve Pearce telling ABC, he was “very fortunate to not have sustained any serious injuries.” NSW Superintendent Joseph McNulty described the situation off the coast of Australia’s most populous state as a “perfect storm environment”, with two people left in critical conditions after torrential rainfall may have washed nutrients into the water, drawing in sharks’ prey. Authorities are now pleading with people to stay out of the water. Among the victims is a 12-year-old boy, who was left in a critical condition with bites on both his legs. He was dragged from the water by his friends after being attacked while rock jumping in the eastern suburb of Vaucluse on Sunday. A man was then left in a critical condition at Manly Beach on the city’s northern shore on Monday, while an 11-year-old surfer also escaped without injury after his board was bitten at Dee Why Beach the same day.