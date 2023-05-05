CNN Owner Defends Trump Town Hall: Gotta Hear ‘Both Sides’
‘ALL VOICES’
The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company, on Friday morning defended the cable network’s upcoming town hall event with Donald Trump by invoking the age-old gotta hear both sides logic. While appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box, David Zaslav was asked to weigh in on the twice-impeached former president’s scheduled May 10 appearance on CNN. “The U.S. has a divided government. We need to hear both voices,” he told hosts Joe Kernan and Andrew Ross Sorkin. “Republicans are on the air on CNN, Democrats are on the air. All voices should be heard on CNN.” He later added that while “there are a number of advocacy networks out there,” CNN’s mission is “to represent both sides. I think it’s important for America.” Zaz later added of Trump’s appearance: “He’s the frontrunner, he has to be on our network. We’re happy he’s coming on there.”