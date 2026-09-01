CNN Panel Goes Off the Rails in Fiery On-Air Shouting Match

A CNN panel erupted into a shouting match over whether Democrats linked to the left-wing streamer Hasan Piker are held to a different standard than those tied to the Trump confidante Laura Loomer.

The clash broke out on CNN NewsNight after host Abby Phillip highlighted racist comments Loomer made about Black lawmakers, including her calling them “ghetto black b-----s.” Phillip contrasted that with repeated Republican attacks on Democrats who are linked to Piker and asked whether President Donald Trump should disavow Loomer.

Democratic activist Isaiah Martin answered that Trump should “absolutely” cut ties with the 33-year-old Loomer.

“Republicans spent weeks talking about Hasan Piker while you have a de facto attack dog for the Republican Party, attacking everybody that she can,” he said.

Commentator Leigh McGowan was especially spirited. CNN

Former Trump senior policy strategist May Mailman then pressed him on whether he believes that Democrats should also distance themselves from Piker.

“I think that Democrats should do that when Donald Trump goes forward and says that he condemns Laura Loomer,” Martin replied.

“So the answer is no,” Mailman shot back.

Martin responded, “Do you condemn Laura Loomer?”

Laura Loomer has strongly advocated for Trump’s war in Iran and generally supports the president in anything that he does. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The panel then erupted in overlapping cross-talk.

Phillip turned the focus to Trump’s “open embrace of Laura Loomer,” noting she is “a 9/11 conspiracy theorist.” Mailman called Loomer “an online personality” rather than an active campaigner, only for Phillip to counter, “Laura Loomer campaigned with Donald Trump.”

Phillip cited Loomer’s boasts about helping identify supposedly disloyal administration staff and played clips of Trump calling her “little nasty” but a “very good patriot” whose “recommendations” on personnel and policy he listens to.

Martin then pressed Mailman directly. “So right now, in front of millions of people, will you go and call on the president of the United States of America to condemn Laura Loomer?” he asked.

Laura Loomer travled with Donald Trump on his plane during his 2024 campaign. Julia Beverly/Getty

“Yes. Go condemn Laura Loomer,” Mailman replied, before calling the controversy “all a distraction.”

“From you guys’ failed economy. I would agree with you,” Martin sniped.

Mailman then said, “It is manufacturing racism because Florida is about to have a black governor, Byron [Donalds].”

“What the heck does that have to do with anything? What?! Are you serious?” Martin fired back as the panel erupted again.

Progressive pundit Leigh McGowan jumped in.

“That’s racism! That’s straight-up racism! It’s not manufactured racism! It’s so ignorant to say that,” she said, adding, “She called her a ‘ghetto black b---h.’ That is racist.”

National Review writer Noah Rothman agreed Loomer “shouldn’t be” calling any shots in the White House, saying that her comments are “vile” and that she “deserves to be cast out.”

Martin hit the desk with each word as he declared, “And that is the overarching point is that I do not want to hear a single thing about Hasan Piker until your president goes forward and condemns [her].”