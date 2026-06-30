CNN Panel Laughs in MAGA Guest’s Face in Fiery On-Air Clash

A CNN panel descended into chaos after a panelist laughed in a pro-Trump podcaster’s face over her tenuous claims of mail-in voting fraud.

The on-air clash during NewsNight with Abby Phillip unfolded the same day the Supreme Court ruled that states can count mail-in ballots arriving after Election Day, provided they were postmarked on time, rejecting a Trump administration challenge to the practice. The justices on Sunday upheld a Mississippi law allowing ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrive within five days, in a 5-4 decision.

CNN host Abby Phillip pushed pro-Trump podcaster Emily Austin to produce evidence after Austin claimed she had “videos” proving mail-in voting was insecure. Austin had urged co-panelist Charles Blow, a former New York Times columnist, to watch YouTube footage of “one person dumping in mail-in ballots” during the 2024 election in Connecticut.

Emily Austin interviewed Donald Trump at the Fifa Club World Cup final in July 2025. Instagram/Emily Austin

“Where’s your evidence that they are not secure?” Blow asked. “I’m not going to watch a YouTube video,” he added.

“Of course you don’t want to watch it, because it goes against your agenda,” Austin shot back.

Phillip pressed for specifics. “What’s the point of the video in Connecticut that you’re talking about? What happened in Connecticut?”

“One person dumped multiple mail-in ballots,” Austin said.

“And then what happened? You said it was on video. And was that person charged?” Phillip asked.

Austin, Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and other administration figures have argued the Supreme Court’s ruling could threaten democracy. Fox News

“I don’t know,” Austin admitted.

Phillip was incredulous. “You don’t know? You’re telling me there’s massive fraud and it’s caught on video, and you can’t tell me if it’s real or not? Whether the person was charged or not?”

“We’re all the way down in conspiracy theories,” Blow laughed.