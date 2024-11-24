Media

CNN Panel Laughs in Scott Jennings' Face as He Calls Trump’s Cabinet ‘Ideologically Diverse’

STAND-UP SCOTT

Jennings claimed that Donald Trump wasn’t “getting enough credit” for his cabinet picks.

Katie Francis
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Scott Jennings on State of the Union.
CNN

Certain CNN panellists seemed to think Scott Jennings was moonlighting as a comedian as he delved into President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.

Trump announced a new slate of nominees this week, adding allies from his former administration and Fox News contributors to his inner circle.

When Jennings, however, suggested that Trump had chosen aides from a vast range of the political spectrum, he was met with poorly-suppressed laughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Trump is not getting enough credit here for building an ideologically diverse cabinet,” Jennings said on State of the Union on Sunday.

The political strategist added: “I mean, you’ve got everybody from Russ Vought, who‘s very conservative, all the way over to the pick for Labor Secretary, is a supporter of the PRO Act.”

At this point, both pro-GOP Shermichael Singleton and former Kamala Harris aide Jamal Simmons couldn’t stop their mouths from twitching.

Jennings continued: “And somehow, Randi Weingarten is happy about it.”

Host Dana Bash was the next to fall, letting out a laugh as Jennings carried on making his point.

Not to be deterred, he said: “I mean, what he has done is - you know, which makes me squeamish, to be candid. And so, what he has done, though, is put together an ideologically diverse group of people to sit in a room and help run the government.

“And that‘s kind of how he won! His coalition was kind of ideologically diverse that elected him.”

Trump's NSA Pick Says He's in Lockstep With Biden's AdviserSYNCHED UP
Lily Mae Lazarus
U.S. Representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) speaks during a foreign policy panel at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit, held at the Sheraton New York Times Square.

Singleton then took over the conversation, and hinted that - whether ideologically diverse or not - Americans had to be ready to accept Trump’s cabinet.

“When you win elections, you have a mandate whether you like it or not. The election is over, you guys,” he said.

“The Heritage Foundation, AEI, the Hoover Institution have always supplied and recommended names for Republican administrations. This is nothing new. It will not be nothing new beyond Donald Trump. It‘s just a lot of democratic hoopla.”

Karen Finney ended the discussion of Trump’s picks on an ominous note, suggesting that in his upcoming term we’d see a different presidency.

“Look, I am for... I want the full Trump. I want it all out there. I want the country to see what Trump is all about. I want them to experience it,” she said.

Katie Francis

Katie Francis

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsRepublican Senator Offers Candid Explanation for Why Matt Gaetz’s Nomination Failed
Liam Archacki
politicsTrump Treasury Pick Listed His Home for Sale Prior to Election
Lily Mae Lazarus
mediaJon Stewart Knows Why Trump Is Picking All the Worst People for His Cabinet
Matt Wilstein
arts-and-cultureHarry and Meghan’s Tacky Polo Show Derided by Friends and Execs
Tom Sykes
politics‘You Don’t Care?’: GOP Senator Shocks ABC Host With Take on Background Checks for Trump Picks
Corbin Bolies