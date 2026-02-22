CNN Panel Spirals Into Shouting Match: ‘Be Honest!’

A panel on CNN’s State of the Union spiraled into a shouting match Sunday over GOP Rep. Mike Lawler’s defense of Trump-era tariffs.

The clash kicked off when Democratic strategist Rebecca Katz blasted Republicans in Congress over the tariff votes—measures Lawler supported before the Supreme Court later ruled much of the policy illegal.

“The Republicans in Congress are cowards,” Katz said, before anti-Trump Republican Margaret Hoover jumped in to argue that MAGA’s “solidification of power” was to blame.

Democrat Katz disputed Republican Lawler's claims that his vote in support of Trump's tariffs was actually a vote in support of ending the fentanyl crisis. CNN

Host Dana Bash then turned to Lawler, jokingly dubbing him “Congressman Coward” as she invited him to respond. “She was saying you’re a coward—I want to let you respectfully respond,” Bash said, quickly stressing that the nickname was meant as a joke.

Lawler, 39, only inflamed tensions further by reframing his support for the sweeping global tariffs as part of a crackdown on drug cartels.

“With respect to tariffs, the bottom line was that resolution that was put in front of Congress was about ending a national emergency on fentanyl,” he said, going on to praise the lowering levels of fentanyl deaths under Trump.

The duo largely ignored the rest of the bemused CNN panel as their argument quickly heated up. CNN

He also took a swipe at Democrats—and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in particular—saying both parties had previously backed tariffs.

As Katz attempted to interrupt, the New York congressman raised his voice and continued: “And so now that the Supreme Court has ruled with respect to this specific provision of federal law, we are going to have to deal between Congress and the administration with respect to tariffs.”

The panel then became a frenzied back-and-forth between the duo, with Bash, Hoover, and Van Jones trading stunned glances as their efforts to stop the shouting fell flat.

Van Jones smiled at the camera midway through the fight, while host Dana Bash tried and failed to rein the duo in. CNN

“You voted for tariffs, the people of your district—” Katz began, with Lawler defending: “No, I voted against ending the national emergency with respect to fentanyl. Be honest about what it was.”

“You voted with Trump,” Katz repeated, before the MAGA devotee blasted: “Be honest about what it was. I know that’s very difficult for you.”

“It’s going to hurt people in your district,” Katz ground out, with Lawler claiming that he “provided a real tax cut” before the Democrat shouted that he was “making costs higher.”

As Jones turned his dumfounded smile to the camera, Lawler continued to argue: “We put—no, I‘ve actually cut costs by putting more money back in people’s pockets.”

Bash tried to rein in the feuding duo before giving up with a resigned “wow.”

Lawler slammed claims that his vote in support of Trump's tariffs had 'hurt people' in his district, with Katz challenging him to wait until midterms to see. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“I guess we’ll see in November, I guess we’ll see if they believe you in November,” Katz eventually challenged, with Lawler mocking: “I guess we will.”

Jones took advantage of the slight concession to jokily announce a change of programming based on the pair.