CNN+ Accidentally Sent Welcome Baskets to Laid Off Staffers
New CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery abruptly announced last month that it would be shuttering its just-launched CNN+ streaming service, and then stunned hundreds of laid off staffers a week later by sending them welcome gift baskets filled with branded products from the defunct unit. “This is an incredible time to be part of CNN,” a note in some of the swag bags said, according to The Wall Street Journal. “Build relationships and take time to connect with colleagues and learn so that you make the most of your time here.” CNN told the Journal that the gift baskets, which contained items such as pens, popcorn makers, and headphones, had been “sent mistakenly.”