CNN Parts Ways With Jeffrey Toobin After Sticking by Him
OFF THE LEGAL BEAT
Jeffrey Toobin is no longer a paid legal analyst for CNN, the network he has worked for since 2002. “I wanted to let you know that after twenty years I’ve decided to leave CNN after my vacation,” he wrote in a letter to colleagues on Friday, which he reiterated on Twitter. “It was great to spend my last day on air, like so many before, with my pals at Sit Room, AC360 and Don Lemon Tonight. It’s been a privilege (and fun) being your colleague.” While it isn’t clear just yet if Toobin’s contract merely ran out, CNN’s statement about his exit suggests it was a mutual parting. “We are grateful for Jeffrey’s contributions to the network over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” the network stated. Toobin was infamously fired from his longtime staff writing job at The New Yorker in late 2020 after he inappropriately exposed and touched himself during a Zoom call with colleagues. But CNN did not take similar action against him. Instead, Toobin took a leave of absence from the network, only to sheepishly return to the CNN’s air eight months later—a decision that was met with a mixed reaction from some from the network’s staffers.