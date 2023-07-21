CNN Star Political Analyst Parts Ways With Network After 7 Years
‘DID MY BEST’
CNN senior political analyst Kirsten Powers announced on her Instagram page on Thursday night that she was no longer with the cable news network. “After 7 years, CNN and I have parted ways,” she wrote. In honor of her departure, Powers added, she shared a round-up of her “best of” on-air reactions. “I would be a terrible poker player 😂 but I brought my most authentic self to the table and did my best to serve the viewers and try and make sense of our increasingly out of control political world,” she concluded. Powers, who once served as a columnist for The Daily Beast, joined CNN in 2016 after more than a decade at Fox News as one of the conservative channel’s resident liberal pundits. After leaving Fox, she revealed that the network’s executives failed to act on her complaint about Bill O’Reilly, who was ousted from Fox in 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations. Over the past year, CNN has cut hundreds of jobs—including a number of on-air personalities—as corporate parent Warner Bros. Discovery looks to slash billions of dollars from its budget. Meanwhile, in a somewhat interesting twist, the network also announced on Friday morning that it hired former Biden White House communications director Kate Bedingfield as an on-air political commentator. CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.