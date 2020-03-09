CNN Poll Shows Biden Leaving Sanders in the Dust With Double-Digit National Lead
Is Joe Biden becoming unassailable? The results of a CNN poll published Monday morning show the former vice president with a double-digit lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination. The poll was carried out in the days after Biden’s shock revival in the Super Tuesday contests last week. CNN reports that 52 percent of registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents told pollsters they want to Biden to win the nomination, way ahead of the 36 percent who picked Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the race on Thursday, reached just 7 percent in the poll—and, among those interviewed after she left the contest last Wednesday, Biden’s support rose to 57 percent. Biden’s favorability rating also appears to be surging—48 percent of interviewees hold a positive view of him, compared to just 39 percent at the end of 2019. Meanwhile, Sanders got his highest unfavorability rating yet in five years of CNN polling, with 52 percent of people asked saying they hold an unfavorable view of him.