CNN Shocker: Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Office Romance

CNN President Jeff Zucker announced he’s stepping down on Wednesday over a romantic relationship with his “closest colleague,” shocking many colleagues.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote in a shocking memo to staff on Wednesday morning. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.

“As a result, I am resigning today.”

While Zucker did not name the “close colleague” with whom he shared a relationship, CNN reported that it was Allison Gollust, CNN’s chief marketing officer, who will remain with the network.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time,” Gollust added in a separate statement. “I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

“I have accepted Jeff Zucker’s resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide. We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar added in a staff-wide memo obtained by The Daily Beast. “We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters.”

The immediate reactions from within CNN ranged from shock to outrage.

“People are pissed” about Zucker’s ouster, one CNN executive told The Daily Beast. “No one thinks the punishment fits the crime.”

“Notice Zucker mentioned how this came from the Cuomo investigation,” said a senior CNN source. “People think this is clearly Cuomo dragging down Zucker on his way out.” (Cuomo was fired by the network late last year after it was revealed he dug up dirt on the women who accused his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual misconduct. A “livid” Cuomo was reportedly “prepping” to sue the network.)

“I came to this network with Jeff,” CNN political analyst and former host S.E. Cupp told The Daily Beast. “I don’t know this network without Jeff. A stunning turn of events and an unknown future.”

Fellow CNN on-air personality Ana Navarro added: “I have incredible respect and affection for Jeff Zucker,” she said. “When Trump representatives pressured him to fire me, he basically told them to fuck off. He steadfastly defended me and others the network who were targets of Trump even when it was hard and brought consequences. I love the guy.”

Zucker’s sudden exit comes just as CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia is about to merge with Discovery following a spinoff from AT&T.