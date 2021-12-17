CNN Producer’s Devices Were Seized 17 Months Before Child ‘Sex Training’ Arrest
New details have come to light in the case against a former CNN producer accused of flying a woman and her adoptive 9-year-old daughter to meet him for sex at his Vermont ski house. John Griffin allegedly paid the adoptive mother, Heather Carriker, to fly to Boston and for “sex training” of both her and the child, and he allegedly demanded “sexual subservience.” Police began to investigate after the child’s birth mother, Catherine O’Sullivan, told them she had discovered a horrific trove of text messages about sex toys and BDSM on her daughter’s phone. The contact named “Meet Man” was identified as Griffin. Authorities seized his devices 17 months ago. Carriker allegedly engaged in BDSM activity with Griffin that involved the child, and police say he solicited the same from three others. She was arrested in August 2020, and Griffin was arrested Friday in Connecticut and fired from CNN on Monday. He is being held in Vermont. A police report read, “John claimed nothing happened between him and [the girl].” The child told police Griffin and Carriker involved her in their sexual activities on the third floor of his vacation home.