WATCH: CNN Reporter Hit With Tear Gas During Live Broadcast
*COUGH COUGH*
An international correspondent for CNN reporting from the streets of Paris was hit with “a full load of tear gas” on Thursday as law enforcement squared off against protesters furious over government plans to raise the retirement age by two years. In live broadcast footage of the incident, Frederick Pleitgen’s coverage was interrupted by a coughing fit, with the reporter hacking as he attempted to answer a question from anchor John Berman. “Sorry, I’m getting some tear gas here, but I’ll try and stay with you,” said Pleitgen, before coughing more. Berman then interrupted, repeatedly urging Pleitgen to catch his breath. “Catch your breath and let me know you’re OK in a second,” the anchor added, before launching into a description of the scene, noting that the smoke bombs going off in the area were getting “everywhere, including in reporters’ eyes and down their throats.” Pleitgen, who has been with CNN since 2006, was able to return to his report shortly after. “Yeah, I’m back with you,” he said. “I’m sorry. I just got a full load of tear gas in my face—yeah, just a little tear gas.”