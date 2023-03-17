CNN Reporter Gets Robbed ‘Again,’ Says San Francisco Is Unsafe
‘UNDER 4 SECONDS’
Two CNN employees say their car was broken into in just under four seconds outside of San Francisco’s City Hall Friday afternoon. Kyung Lah tweeted that she and Jason Kravarik—senior producer for CNN’s Los Angeles bureau—were inside City Hall for an interview when the thieves allegedly broke their car window and removed items within seconds, including Lah’s passport and ID. Lah and Kravariks’ hired security prevented the thieves from stealing other bags, and they captured a photo of their getaway car, she added. “Got robbed. Again... We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds,” she wrote. In a twist of irony, Lah said they were on scene for a story on voter discontent in the city due to “rampant street crime.” Lah also tweeted a warning to potential visitors: “San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough.”