CNN Reporter Manu Raju Says He Has ‘Not Heard’ From McSally After ‘Liberal Hack’ Insult
Hours after Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) dismissed CNN correspondent Manu Raju as a “liberal hack” after he asked her about impeachment evidence in the halls of Congress, Raju noted that he hasn’t yet heard back from McSally or her staff regarding the incident.
During a live report on CNN’s Situation Room, anchor Wolf Blitzer said the Arizona senator’s Trumpian insult was “disgusting,” “awful,” and “she should know better,” adding that Raju had asked a fair question. Raju, meanwhile, pointed out that McSally is currently “in the middle of a difficult re-election race” and is now “using that exchange to fundraise for her campaign.”
“It’s awful. I take it she or her staff, no one has reached out to apologize to you, have they?” Blitzer asked, prompting the CNN reporter to respond: “I have not heard from them at all.” “If they did the right thing, she would personally call you,” Blitzer concluded.