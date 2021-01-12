CNN Reporter Sara Sidner Breaks Down in Tears on Air Over Coronavirus Story in California
RELATABLE
While reporting from Los Angeles, CNN reporter Sara Sidner broke down in tears on live television Tuesday morning over the depth of the coronavirus tragedy she had witnessed on the front lines of the pandemic. “This is the tenth hospital that I’ve been in—I’m sorry—the tenth—I apologize,” said Sidner, pausing to breathe. The U.S. is currently averaging about 3,000 deaths per day, and Sidner’s most recent story covered a family who lost both parents to the virus, then held a funeral in a parking lot. “I’m going to try to get through this,” said Sidner. “This is the tenth hospital that I have been in, and to see the way that these families have to live after this and the heartache that goes so far and so wide. It’s really hard to take. I’m sorry.”