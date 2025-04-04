CNN Roasts Trump’s Nonsense Market ‘Boom’ Prediction

The hosts of CNN’s News Central roasted President Donald Trump on Friday for predicting that “the markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom” following the tariffs he imposed on “Liberation Day.”

“It appears the stock markets are going ‘boom’—just not in the way he may want,” host John Berman said after Trump’s imposed tariffs of 10 percent on all exports to the U.S. starting Wednesday, prompting the worst market drop since the height of the 2020 COVID pandemic Thursday.

The Nasdaq composite sank 6 percent, S&P 500 dropped 4.8 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 4 percent.

“The whistling sound you may have heard yesterday was the Dow falling more than 1,600 points,” Berman noted.

Trump has maintained that the United States will ultimately benefit from the tariffs, comparing the U.S. to a “sick patient” who went “through an operation on Liberation Day.”

“All right, again, it may have been an operation performed without anesthetic, and based on what we see this morning, it was only one incision,” CNN’s Berman said. “A lot more cuts are happening.”

Trump’s tariffs prompted China to announce Friday that it would retaliate against Trump’s 54 percent tariff with its own 34 percent levies on all U.S. goods starting April 10. China’s announcement caused stocks to tumble even further, with Nasdaq dropping by 4.2 percent.

Trump quickly clapped back on Truth Social Friday morning, stating: “CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!”

“TO THE MANY INVESTORS COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES AND INVESTING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY, MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE,” he added in another post. “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO GET RICH, RICHER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!”