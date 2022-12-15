CHEAT SHEET
CNN Sends Stanley Tucci Home as It Cancels ‘Searching for Italy’
CNN’s chopping block has grown larger. During a Tonight Show appearance on Wednesday, Stanley Tucci confirmed the network has canceled his Emmy-winning series Searching for Italy. The show “is searching for a network,” Tucci joked to host Jimmy Fallon. “Not as appetizing.” Tucci said the network’s decision to cancel all of its original programming impacted his show, but he hoped to continue a potential third season on another channel or streaming service. The move is one of multiple cuts made at the cable news network, which has seen mass layoffs and the departure of several star anchors.