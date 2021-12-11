FBI Accuses CNN Staffer of Trying to Sexually ‘Train’ Moms, Young Girls
DISTURBING
A CNN staffer from Connecticut was arrested by the FBI Friday after he allegedly had mothers and their underage daughters engage in wild and expensive trips to his home so he could “train them“ sexually. An indictment alleges that John Griffin, 44, used a sexual fetish website to lure “submissive” moms in, then he used messaging apps Kik and Google Hangouts to communicate with them and their daughters. In one alleged instance last year, he paid a woman $3,000 for her and her 9-year-old daughter to travel from Nevada to his Vermont home for “training.” He then allegedly forced the daughter to engage in sexual acts.
Griffin is charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He was previously a producer for Chris Cuomo before more recently producing CNN analyst John Avlon. “We take the charges against Mr. Griffin incredibly seriously,” a CNN spokesperson told the outlet Friday. “We only learned of his arrest this afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation.”