CNN Staffers Accuse Network of Having Pro-Israel Bias
DO BETTER
CNN staffers despise the network’s approach to covering the Israel-Gaza conflict, telling The Guardian the coverage repeats Israeli propaganda and often skews pro-Israel. Multiple staffers said the network’s editorial process in covering the conflict includes multiple guardrails against the use of material that originates with Hamas, though it offers no such edicts when using Israeli sources or quotes. Staffers felt the framework insinuated that Israel’s actions in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack were justified, regardless of the destruction caused by Israeli forces. One example provided was the network’s approval process, SecondEyes, which mandates that all coverage on the conflicts be approved by the network’s Jerusalem bureau, allowing for quick clearing of Israeli government statements while Palestinian statements are delayed. Other sources told the paper that reports by the network’s correspondents were often more thorough, though they are mostly relegated to the network’s international broadcasts. A CNN spokesperson told The Guardian: “We absolutely reject the notion that any of our journalists treat Israeli officials differently to other officials.”