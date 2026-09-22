Media

CNN Star Is First to Quit After Trumpy Nepo Baby’s Merger

SHE’S OUT

Kara Swisher has asked her agent to get her out of her contract with the network.

Lauren Hartley
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Kara Swisher announced she will leave CNN as soon as legally possible, following the merger of the network’s parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, with Paramount.

On Monday, Paramount reached a deal with a coalition of blue states led by California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta, resolving the antitrust lawsuit blocking the historic acquisition.

“In any case, no, my contract, just literally reading my contract today. As you might imagine, when this news struck as I threatened to leave, and I have asked my agent to get me out of my contract. It ends December 31st,” Swisher said on her podcast Pivot.

MAGA-friendly Paramount CEO David Ellison and his billionaire father, Larry Ellison, have faced criticism over the overhaul of CBS News, including the appointment of conservative Bari Weiss.

Lauren Hartley

Lauren Hartley

Breaking News Intern

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