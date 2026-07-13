Scott Jennings Takes Twisted Victory Lap at McConnell Reveal

CNN star Scott Jennings has used Mitch McConnell’s belated proof-of-life photo as evidence in an online victory lap to silence doubters.

The office of McConnell, 84, released an image of the Kentucky senator on Sunday, after weeks of concern surrounding his health. He is wearing jeans and a button-up shirt and lying in what appears to be a hospital bed beside his wife, Elaine Chao, 73.

Jennings, 48, worked as a senior adviser to the Republican senator before taking on his role as a CNN political commentator.

McConnell released a picture of himself in the hospital alongside his wife. Mitch McConnell

The conservative broadcaster entered the chat over the mystery regarding McConnell’s health with an X post on July 7 where he claimed he spoke to his “old friend” that morning for “just shy of 20 minutes” while he was “still recovering in the hospital.”

Jennings said they discussed Iran and Ukraine amongst other political topics, and said he told the hospitalized senator “we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.” The X post has had over 13 million views.

Scott Jennings posts information about his call with Mitch McConnell. Scott Jennings/Scott Jennings

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso also said they had phone conversations with McConnell on the same day as Jennings.

Jennings’ claims about his call with the senator were swiftly mocked on social media, sparking a string of memes.

On Sunday, Jennings used McConnell’s photo to get his apparent revenge.

It began when Jennings commented on a post by CNN contributor Jeff Storobinsky who claimed Jennings was “telling the truth about Mitch McConnell.” Jennings replied to that post, “Always have. Always do. Thanks Jeff.”

Then, the CNN contributor shared a popular meme from The Office, where Steve Carell’s character, Michael Scott, flubs the phrase and says, “Well, well, well, how the turntables...”

Scott Jennings taps into The Office. X

In another, he posted a previous interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins discussing his call, with the caption, “The thing about being honest is that you never have to worry about a darn thing,” adding a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

However, not everyone in MAGAWorld is convinced that McConnell’s photo is solid proof the senator is still in the land of the living. A number of right-wing figures, including Trump ally Laura Loomer, have expressed doubt about how genuine the picture is.

Jennings appeared on multiple CNN programs on July 7 to discuss his former boss with his colleagues grilling him for information, due to the lack of transparency from McConnell’s office.

McConnell’s staff—headed by his longtime, camera-shy aide Terry Carmack, who is set to earn more than $226,000 this year—had remained largely silent on the senator’s condition.

Terry Carmack has worked for Mitch McConnell since 2010. He was promoted to chief of staff in 2021. Billy Suratt/Apex MediaWire/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

During an appearance on CNN’s The Arena, host Kasie Hunt asked Jennings if he could call McConnell live on air, as definite proof of life.

While he declined the request, Jennings was vague when Hunt directly asked about why McConnell was in hospital.

“I do not know why,” Jennings said. “I only know, frankly, what has been reported or what his office has said. So this was, it was a personal, private call. But I didn’t, I didn’t probe him too deeply for his medical records.”

The debate around Jennings even led to CNN pointing out the Republican is “not a full-time employee or journalist” for the network, and told the Daily Beast that “his account of a personal conversation with Senator McConnell reflects his experience and is not CNN reporting.”

The Daily Beast has contacted CNN for comment.