‘CNN This Morning’ Hosts Address Don Lemon’s Firing on Air
AWKWARD
CNN This Morning opened on Tuesday by directly addressing the shock firing of its co-anchor Don Lemon. “We’re so glad you’re with us,” host Poppy Harlow said at the top of the show. “We do begin, though, with news about this show.” Harlow then said viewers may have seen that CNN had “parted ways” with Lemon and read out a statement from the network’s CEO, Chris Licht, thanking Lemon for his service. “Don was a big part of this show over the last six months,” host Kaitlan Collins said. “He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show—that’s something I’ll obviously never forget.” “Don was one of my first friends here at CNN,” Harlow replied. “I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here, and I wish him all good things ahead.” She went on to add that “our priority is you, the viewer, who gratefully welcomes us into your home each morning.”