CNN to Air Bill Maher ‘Overtime’ Segments on Friday Nights

CNN announced on Monday that it will air HBO late-night host Bill Maher’s post-show Overtime segments late on Friday nights, beginning this week.

The segments, which typically feature extra discussions between guests after HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher wraps, will air during CNN Tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET.

The move comes after CNN chief Chis Licht reportedly kicked around the idea of hiring a “news entertainment” personality to fill a primetime slot left vacant after the 2021 firing of anchor Chris Cuomo. Puck’s Matthew Belloni first reported this month that the network was in talks to air segments of the HBO show, which is part of CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Licht, for his part, told the Los Angeles Times on Monday that he is not looking to add a “topical comedy show” to primetime—though he indicated he is still speaking to comedians to potentially be part of the network.

While Licht has placed his stamp on CNN’s programming since taking charge last year—including revamping the morning show—viewership has continued to plunge. In fact, the network recently suffered its worst ratings week in nine years.

