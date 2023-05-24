CNN to Follow Up Trump Disaster With Nikki Haley Town Hall

CHEAT SHEET
CNN will host a Republican town hall with Nikki Haley on June 4, the network announced on Wednesday, its first town-hall event since its calamitous one with Donald Trump earlier this month. The event with the former South Carolina governor and current GOP presidential hopeful will take place in Iowa and will be moderated by Jake Tapper, CNN said. The network’s Trump town-hall event drew widespread criticism—including from many within CNN—for giving a platform to the twice-impeached ex-president to lie and spew invective. That event drew in only 3.3 million viewers. While a large showing for a primetime program on CNN, the network’s 2020 town hall with Joe Biden pulled in 3.4 million viewers, according to Axios.