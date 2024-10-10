CNN Tries for Trump-Harris Town Halls After Debate Pitch Fails

CNN waved the white flag on Thursday, acknowledging it likely would not host another presidential debate this cycle. Instead, it’s trying for the second-best option: a town hall.

The network extended invites to both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on Thursday for a late-October town hall after Trump missed the deadline to RSVP to their request that he participate in a debate.

“We continue to believe the American people would benefit from hearing more from the two major candidates for President of the United States and so CNN has extended invitations to both Vice President Harris and President Trump’s campaigns to participate in separate CNN Town Halls on October 23,” the network said in a Thursday statement.

The Harris campaign quickly accepted the invite, and a statement by campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon attempted to goad the former president into participating by arguing the country should get the opportunity to see both candidates pitch their messages on television (and, while not stated, preferably CNN’s airwaves).

“They deserve to see the candidates side-by-side one more time before casting their ballots for one last look at their vastly different visions for America,” Dillon wrote. “After backing out of 60 Minutes and doing 27 straight interviews with conservative media, unfortunately it is clear Trump would rather cocoon himself in safe spaces and avoid real questions about his harmful plans and failed divisive leadership.”

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment, and it is unclear whether Trump would even bother considering the prospect at all. His only town hall this fall, with Univision, is set for Oct. 16. nearly a week after Harris’ town hall. (The network moved it due to Hurricane Milton coverage.)

Trump virtually ruled out on Wednesday any future match-ups with Harris after Fox News tried a Hail-Mary pitch for a debate. “IT IS VERY LATE IN THE PROCESS, VOTING HAS ALREADY BEGUN - THERE WILL BE NO REMATCH!” he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.