CNN Veteran Torches Megyn Kelly Over Sex Life Smears

A former CNN titan torched MAGA pundit Megyn Kelly for a furious online rant about an article it turns out she hadn’t actually read.

Brooke Baldwin, 47, published a candid Substack post on July 19 about her sex life. The former CNN Newsroom anchor wrote that “over the last month or so, I’ve had the opportunity to sleep with four different men,” adding that one of them “used to run a country.”

Baldwin’s confession did not go over well with former Fox News host Kelly, 55, who blasted her article during an appearance on the conservative podcast Ruthless on Wednesday.

Kelly slammed Baldwin for something she hadn't actually written. YouTube

Kelly told listeners that Baldwin was once a “serious news anchor,” but that her “work and mission” now appears to include “banging four men in a month.” She also referenced Baldwin’s 2023 divorce from British film producer James Fletcher and said, “I don’t think this is the way out of the funk, Brooke.”

The MAGA pundit did not, however, appear to have actually read Baldwin’s post. If she had, she might have gotten to the section where the former CNN anchor clearly states of the men mentioned in the article that she had “turned them all down.”

“Every. Single. One,” Baldwin emphasized.

Baldwin was quick to pull Kelly up on the smear. Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Turner

Kelly did eventually clock her mistake, but offered only a limited walk-back. “Well, as it turns out, we should have paid to read the rest of her stupid Substack, which we didn’t, because, who gives a s–-t about Brooke Baldwin, to be honest?” she told followers of her own podcast.

“In the paid pieces of the article, she confesses she actually did not have casual sex with these men!” she went on. “It was all just a teaser to get you to pay to listen to her lame recitations about her life.”

Baldwin went after Kelly with a Sunday post on her platform. “My last Substack was not about me having casual sex,” she wrote to those who, like Kelly, had not actually read it. “It was about me choosing not to. It was about heartbreak. Discipline. Discernment. Protecting my energy while I build something bigger than myself.”

She torched Kelly for framing “an entire discussion around a false account of my sex life and my bodily choices,” having discussed the article “for nearly nine minutes” on Ruthless earlier in the week.

Baldwin then further slammed Kelly for her half-hearted admission about not reading the full text. “Even if I were to believe she didn’t read my full piece, this is an admission that failed to satisfy the most basic standards of journalism,” she said. “Talk about a reckless disregard for the truth.”