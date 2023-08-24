CNN Waxes Poetic About Giuliani’s Shock Trip to Bail Bondsman
‘HISTORIC’
CNN anchors were in disbelief as they watched aerial footage of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani walk into “A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds” near the Fulton County Jail, where he surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. “This is the former president's former personal attorney, by the way, the former mayor of New York City who sent many, many folks he prosecuted to bail Bonds offices, bondsman offices like that,” said CNN anchor Jim Sciutto. “And now he himself is walking through that door.” Norm Eisen, a legal analyst, called Giuliani the country’s most-well known prosecutor. “Exactly, the historic nature of this, the man who was perhaps the most well-known prosecutor,” Eisen said. “Now, having put so many people to surrender for arrest, to get bail, to be put on trial, to be indicted himself on the other side.” Giuliani, who has reportedly experienced money struggles in recent months, is charged with making false statements, soliciting false testimony, and more in Atlanta. He posted a $150,000 bail and had his mugshot taken Wednesday.