Ex-Cruz Aide Absolutely Shreds Laura Ingraham, Fox News Over Trump D-Day Interview

CNN political commentator Amanda Carpenter didn’t mince words Thursday as she torched Fox News and Trump-boosting host Laura Ingraham for their interview with President Trump at the D-Day cemetery in Normandy.

With the grave markers of American soldiers serving as a backdrop, Trump insulted former Special Counsel (and Vietnam vet) Robert Mueller, saying he “made a fool of himself.” He also blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her a “disaster” and giving her the nickname “Nervous Nancy.”

During Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s The Lead, anchor Jake Tapper asked Carpenter—a conservative who previously served as Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s communications director—her thoughts on the president taking time to trash fellow Americans while on “sacred ground.”

“You look at the shot and what I see, just as an American, is a draft-dodging president who is sitting down with a woman who regularly defends anti-Semites—like Paul Nehlen—espouses white supremacist talking points while using the graves of World War soldiers who saved the world from Nazis as a prop,” Carpenter declared matter-of-factly. “That’s what it is.”

Carpenter was referencing how Ingraham recently championed anti-Semitic white-nationalist Nehlen on her program, describing him as merely a “prominent voice” who has been censored on social-media due to his conservative values. Fox News, meanwhile, defended their primetime host, claiming Ingraham is a “fierce protector” of free speech and calling it “obscene” to suggest she defended Nehlen’s actual words.

The conservative CNN pundit went, meanwhile, on to point the finger at Ingraham for setting up the shot at the cemetery while taking shots at Fox News as a whole for giving her the green light.

“There’s a whole network behind it,” Carpenter said. “There’s lots of people who said, ‘Yeah, that looks good.’ This isn’t just one person’s bad judgment. It’s a lot of people’s bad judgment.”

Carpenter added that people “don’t have to put up with this” and that they can tell Fox News that this is “not a good look” before referencing recent ad boycotts targeting Fox News opinion shows.

“And so, you know, Fox News continues to lose advertisers and has liberals mount campaigns to have advertisers dropped from them, this makes it pretty darn easy,” she concluded.