CNN’s Stelter: Fox Will Say Biden's Senile but ‘Freak Out’ When I Call Out Trump's Instability
CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter took Fox News hosts and commentators to task on Sunday over their willingness to openly claim Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is suffering from senility, noting that the conservative-leaning network’s personalities have been apoplectic over his assertion that reporters “can’t tiptoe” around President Donald Trump’s mental instability.
“They freak out every time I try to bring up Trump’s instability,” the CNN host exclaimed. “Every time I question if there is something truly sad going on with the president. If he’s in some kind of decline. The Hannities of the world can’t stand to hear that asked.”
Last month, Stelter devoted much of his program to calling on media outlets to focus more coverage on what he saw as Trump’s obvious mental instability and deterioration, saying the president was “getting worse” and this was a subject journalists could no longer afford to tiptoe around.
The CNN host, however, found himself blasted by conservatives for both his plea to reporters to cover the president’s mental fitness and one of his guests claiming Trump “may be responsible for many more million deaths” than Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.