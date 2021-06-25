CNN Host Hammers Tucker for ‘Anti-White Mania’ Segment: ‘He Is White Rage!’

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar once again tore into Tucker Carlson, blasting the Fox News star on Friday for blowing a “white-whistle” by warning viewers America is turning into Rwanda and pretending that “white rage” does not exist.

“He is white rage,” Keilar bluntly declared.

On his top-rated primetime show Thursday night, Carlson raged against Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley for defending the teaching of critical race theory to military leaders, calling the top general “stupid,” “obsequious,” and “a pig,” among other things.

Also slamming Milley for saying he wants to understand “white rage” in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Carlson suggested critical race theory would lead to the genocide of white Americans. With an on-air graphic blaring “Anti-White Mania,” the Fox host rhetorically asked: “How do we save this country before we become Rwanda?”

During one of her patented “Roll the Tape” segments on Friday’s broadcast of New Day, Keilar first took aim at Fox News host Laura Ingraham for calling to defund the military over Milley “being too woke” in his defense of diversity training and rooting out extremism in the armed forces.

“It’s not just Ingraham who is disparaging military brass. She is copycatting this guy,” Keilar noted before turning her attention to Carlson.

Airing a clip of the far-right Fox host lobbing personal attacks at Milley, Keilar took particular offense at Carlson calling the combat veteran “unimpressive”—the Fox star’s absolute favorite go-to insult.

“Unimpressive, he calls him,” the CNN anchor stated. “What does he mean? Milley is not immune from criticism but look at the stripes on his sleeve. Ten of them, we counted. Each one of those overseas service bars is six months deployed. That is five years. That is more time than Tucker Carlson spent at his probably third-choice boarding school.”

She continued: “Tucker Carlson didn’t serve. His biggest achievement is having nine lives in the world of cable news. Making a bowtie famous, and getting away with promoting conspiracy theories, night after night after night.”

She went on to play Carlson’s Rwanda remarks, noting that “isn’t just a dog whistle, it’s a white-whistle.”

Finally, she addressed Carlson’s sneering dismissiveness of Milley’s concern over “white rage,” which the Fox star brushed aside with his signature mockery.

“He pretends white rage doesn’t exist,” Keilar concluded. “He is white rage! Don’t sell yourself short, pal.”