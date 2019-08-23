CNN's Brooke Baldwin Blasts Trump for Joking About Plummeting Dow Jones

Minutes after President Donald Trump cracked a Twitter joke Friday over the plunging stock market, CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin slammed the president for making light of the economic damage currently being felt by workers and farmers.

The president sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average in a tailspin on Friday morning when he raged on Twitter over China’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, calling Fed Chair Jerome Powell an “enemy” and ordering American companies to look for alternatives to China while promising to announce a response to the tariffs later in the afternoon.

Hours after his first tweetstorm, the president broke his Twitter silence by jokingly mentioning another bit of news that took place on Friday while also referencing the big stock market dip.

“The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race!” Trump wrote, bringing up the Massachusetts congressman’s announcement that he was ending his long-shot presidential campaign.

At the end of a CNN segment discussing the potential longterm economic concerns surrounding the escalating trade war with China, Baldwin pointed out that Trump had just sent out his schlocky tweet.

“I’m glad this is all funny to the president,” she said, flashing a look of disgust. “Whether it’s farmers losing their livelihoods or workers losing party of their hard-earned 401(k)s, it’s hilarious, Mr. President,” Baldwin concluded.