‘LIKE THE N-WORD’
CNN’s Chris Cuomo Blows Up After Heckler Calls Him ‘Fredo’: Video
A video posted to social media on Monday night shows CNN anchor Chris Cuomo getting into an explosive argument with a heckler who called the well-known CNN personality “Fredo.” “Punk-ass bitches from the right call me Fredo,” Cuomo yelled. “My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo is from The Godfather.”
Cuomo, who is of Italian heritage, said the name was just “like the N-word” for Italians, while growing increasingly incensed. “I’ll fucking ruin your shit,” Cuomo yelled at one point. “I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk.”
In response to the video, which quickly went viral on right-wing Twitter, a CNN spokesperson said: “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”