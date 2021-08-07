Chris Cuomo Taking One Week Hiatus Amid Brother’s Sexual Harassment Scandal
‘I’LL BE FISHING’
Primetime CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Friday that he would be taking a weeklong hiatus. Cuomo told fellow CNN anchor Don Lemon, “I’ll be fishing. I’ll be hanging out with you, and I’ll be making memories with the kids, and I’m looking forward to it.” The TV journalist said the break was a vacation planned in advance for his birthday, but the announcement comes within days of a damning report from the New York attorney general on how New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Chris’ brother, allegedly sexually harassed his staff and, in one case, a state trooper assigned to his security detail. The CNN anchor advised his brother on how to fend off the allegations when they first emerged, and though CNN said that he “erred” in his actions, he has faced no punishment.