CNN Pundit Blames Democrats’ ‘Identity Politics’ for GOP Speaker Chaos

It finally happened. The political media class has figured out a way to fault Democrats for Republicans’ self-created Speaker of the House mess.

The morning after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s announcement that he was dropping out of the speaker’s race, CNN political analyst David Gregory wondered on Friday how long Democrats would “stand by in the world of identity politics” before becoming “part of the solution.”

More than a week after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and seven other GOP lawmakers stripped Kevin McCarthy of the speaker’s gavel, Republicans were once again starting from scratch after Scalise was unable to secure enough support from his caucus, which holds a narrow majority in the House.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who initially finished second to Scalise in a secret ballot nomination for speaker, was nominated by the caucus on Friday afternoon as its speaker designee. However, it still isn’t clear if he’ll have enough votes on the House floor to nab the speakership, and the House is still leaderless amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Gregory, who once upon a time moderated NBC News’ Meet the Press, appeared on CNN This Morning to give his politically savvy analysis of the leadership crisis. In the end, he decided both sides were to blame.

“When this happened and we were in D.C., we kept talking about what if there is a crisis,” co-anchor Poppy Harlow noted, referencing last week’s removal of McCarthy.

“Then there is a crisis on the international stage. How can they not coalesce in a moment like this? How do you explain it?” Harlow wondered.

“I don't have an explanation,” Gregory responded. “I think it’s another embarrassment for the Republican Party. Mike McFaul, who is a very serious lawmaker from Texas from the Homeland Security Committee, said the world is burning.”

Adding that the “world is on fire” and “we can’t seem to come to an agreement on a leader,” the former NBC anchor said it was a “real problem” that there is “all this chaos among Republicans.”

“I actually have my eye on Democrats,” Gregory continued. “How long are Democrats going to stand by in the world of identity politics, and zero-sum politics, and not be part of any solution? We’ll see. I think there’s more cards to be played before Democrats jump in.”

After finding a way to blame Democrats for a situation solely caused by Republicans, Gregory went on to frame his analysis through the viewpoint of average Americans.

“But I think people who don’t follow this day in and day out like we do, they’re looking up and they’re wondering whether Washington has the ability to do their job, to pass bills, pass legislation, make sure the government is funded,” he asserted. “Let alone play a role on the world stage, which is what America is still expected to do.”