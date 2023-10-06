GOP Rep: Trump’s Dropping Out of Speaker Race to Endorse Jim Jordan

A Republican congressman claimed Thursday night that former President Donald Trump has already taken himself out of the race for Speaker of the House—just hours after he told Fox News that he was open to the idea as a “unifier” candidate. Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), who was one of the first people to throw Trump’s name out as a potential speaker, said Thursday night he had spoken with Trump and that he would instead throw his weight behind Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). “I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party,” he added. Sean Hannity—a close Trump confidante for years—also reported the same thing on his primetime Fox News program Thursday night.