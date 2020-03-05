Dr. Sanjay Gupta Dumbfounded by Trump’s Coronavirus Advice
CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta appeared slack-jawed Thursday morning after listening to comments President Donald Trump made to Fox News’ Sean Hannity the night before about the coronavirus outbreak. In response to Trump’s baseless claim that there are “hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by sitting around and even going to work,” Gupta said, “I mean, even without a coronavirus outbreak, people who are sick, who are showing any symptoms like that shouldn't be going to work. I mean, that's how something like this spreads.” He advised people to “stay home” if they were possibly infected.
“I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work,” Trump tweeted on Thursday, calling that suggestion “just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats.”
During a separate appearance later in the morning on CNN, Gupta reacted to Trump’s “hunch” that the death rate for coronavirus is actually much lower than experts say. “Well, I mean... there is data,” he said, shaking his head. “Everyone has told him, and I know because I was at the briefing yesterday, we have to deal with real numbers.”