Jake Tapper Condemns Death Threats Against Fox News Rival Neil Cavuto
CNN host Jake Tapper took a moment out of his Friday afternoon broadcast to defend his time slot rival on Fox News, Neil Cavuto, who has reportedly been receiving death threats for urging viewers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “We don’t often mention our competitors,” Tapper said near the end of his show before shouting out Cavuto, a “survivor” who “beat stage four cancer and is now fighting COVID.”
“Now sadly, many in the audience watching have been lied to about vaccines by others,” he added, referring to Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson. “Neil has received death threats for his simple, logical, science-based call for vaccinations. Neil Cavuto is a gentleman. Neil Cavuto does not deserve that.”