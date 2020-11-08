Tapper Drags Trump: He’s a 74-Year-Old President, Not a 7-Year-Old Kid
F*CK YOUR FEELINGS
CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Saturday evening had a simple message for President Donald Trump: Grow up.
“He’s not a seven-year-old kid who lost an ice-skating competition,” Tapper said of Trump during a panel discussion of the president’s refusal to concede the election and repeatedly allege—without evidence—widespread voter fraud and an effort to “steal” the election from him. “He is a 74-year-old president of the United States and he lost re-election, and you know what? That’s OK. That happens,” the CNN anchor continued. “His emotional needs, frankly, are irrelevant.”
Tapper concluded: “I don’t think we need to bend over backwards and pretend that the country moving on and MAGA nation moving on depends upon what Joe Biden does, like Joe Biden is going to do what he can, and if a chunk of the leaders of the Republican Party want to drag the nation down with them, that’s up to them. He’s going to be governing and they can even join him or get out of the way.”