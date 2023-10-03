CNN’s Jake Tapper Goes After Fox Host Bret Baier Over MBS Interview
TOO SOFT
CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Monday accused Fox News’ Bret Baier of being too soft on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in an interview last month. Tapper, marking the five-year anniversary of the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the command of what U.S. intelligence says was bin Salman, listed several ways through which the Saudi’s reputation has improved since then, one of which was Baier’s interview. Baier “seemed to rush to defend” bin Salman, Tapper argued, before quoting some of his remarks. Baier had told bin Salman, “I’ve heard you address this several times—saying you didn’t order the murder, saying it was horrible and a mistake, and that as a leader, you take responsibility.” Tapper then exclaimed: “I’m quoting the interviewer here!” The anchor of The Lead closed the segment by saying that bin Salman was able to “get away with murder” with “a lot of help” and “right in front of our eyes.”