Jim Acosta Lays Into ‘Bulls**t Factory’ Fox News and New York Post
MANUFACTURING LIES
CNN’s Jim Acosta took aim at Rupert Murdoch’s media empire in a Saturday segment, decrying a false story in the New York Post about Kamala Harris and the conservative media that amplified it, namely Fox News. He said, “The lies these days are moving at the speed of light while spreading so much darkness. Take, for example, the uproar over this New York Post story that claimed that copies of a children’s book written by Vice President Kamala Harris were being given to migrant kids in their welcome kits. That tale from the border didn’t just border on B.S., this was USDA, grade A bulls--t. And the reporter who wrote this story resigned, claiming she was forced to make it up, but the damage was done, pumped out over the airwaves at the bulls--t factory known as Fox News.” CNN did not bleep the curse words in Acosta’s remarks.